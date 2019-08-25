Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Church of The Epiphany 8235 SW 57th Ave, Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Burial Following Services Miami Memorial Park 6200 SW 77 Ave, Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEBS DIAZ, NALLIBE EUGENIA, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and daughter passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, August 23, 2019 the anniversary of the birthday of her adoring husband of 49 years, Victor Manuel Eloy Diaz, who predeceased her. Nallibe was the matriarch of a large loving family who called her "Mami", "Abuela" and "Wa". Her family was the greatest source of happiness and pride in her life. She is survived by her children Eloy Diaz; Ani (James) Doddo; Victor Diaz (Joel Duncan); and Rolando (Nina) Diaz. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jimmy Doddo, Dr. Kristen Doddo, Daniel Doddo, Victor Diaz-Herman, Nally Diaz, Anthony Diaz, Dr. Alexandra Diaz-Gard, Bryan Diaz, Nicole Diaz, and David Diaz, as well as five precious great-grandchildren, Jaden, Isabelle, Mila, Emma and Avery. Nallibe was born on March 26, 1927 in Camagüey Cuba. The daughter of immigrant Lebanese -Cuban Parents, Antonio and Maria Debs (Prince), Nallibe also is survived by her cherished sisters, Teresita Martinez and Julieta Alvarez and dozens of nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed her unconditional love of family. Nallibe graduated from the University of Havana with a doctorate in pharmacology. She endured exile in 1962, sacrificing for years to better her family and working to graduate with Honors from the University of Florida in order to become a licensed pharmacist. Nallibe was a founding member of the Pharmacy Department of American Hospital, now known as the Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she worked for over three decades, developing life-long friendships with her co-workers and colleagues who admired her brilliance and work ethic. Most of all, Nallibe was devoted to her family. She lived for them, loved them and endured great challenges to help them prosper. Their lives are a living testament to her courage, her discipline, her inner and outer beauty and her unwavering commitment to her family. Her family is heart-broken, but she will forever live in the hearts of all the many people she loved and helped throughout her life. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of The Epiphany located at 8235 SW 57th Ave, Miami on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 10:30am. Nallibe will be laid to rest beside her husband, Victor, at the Miami Memorial Park located at 6200 SW 77 Ave, Miami immediately after the mass. "Mami estas en las manos de Dios y al lado de Papi por la eternidad." Arrangements by Funerarias Bernardo Garcia Westchester 305-226-1010

