We sadly announce the death of Nan Sturdy 90y/o who passed away peacefully with her loving husband Ian by her side on Feb 22, 2019. Survived by children Allan, David and Karen, daughter in law Dawn. Grandchildren Kaya, Laela, Alicia, Jade, Kevin, Ashleigh, Lexi, Greg, and Lauren, and their spouses. 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 3pm on Sunday 3rd March at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 18400 NW 68th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33105. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sunrise Church.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019