Nancy A. Bellavia Austin

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Hialeah, FL
Obituary
AUSTIN, NANCY A. BELLAVIA, 86, passed away peacefully 8/20/19. From Jamestown, NY, she touched thousands of lives over her 40-year career in nursing. She gave fully and generously to her three sons and devoted husband, Charles, to whom she was married for over 50 years. Always living an example of honesty and terrific work ethic, she is survived by her brother, sister, brother-in-law, three sons, their wives and six grandchildren. Nancy's long beautiful life will be celebrated on Thursday, 8/22, from 6-10 PM, at Maspons Funeral Home, 7895 SW 40th St, Miami, FL. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, 8/23 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hialeah, FL. 305-269-4901
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
