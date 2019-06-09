Nancy Ewald Willis, 59, of Miami went to heaven on May 31, 2019, born Nov 2, 1959 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of John and Carolyn Ewald. Nancy loved Fellowship House, her friends and her family. Nancy is survived by her son, Thomas Willis, and siblings: Jeff McConnell, Cyn Zellner, Joe Ewald, Mike Ewald, Bob Ewald and Paul Ewald. Her Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 23 from 12-4 pm, American Legion, 7710 SW 59 Ave, Miami. Memorial Contributions: Ransom Everglades Financial Aid 305-460-8826 www.ransomeverglades.org
Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019