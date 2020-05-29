Harrison, Nancy "Nan" , 88, of St Augustine and Miami, died of cancer May 25 th . She was an owner and past director of Hemingway House in Key West, a former Matheson Hammock Yacht Club Officer in Miami, a superb chef, and a tall, beautiful, dance-loving lady with the brightest of blue-eyed smiles. And she was a devoted mother of four: a daughter, Debbie, and three sons: Jeff (deceased), Greg and Tripp. Born the daughter of Tracy and Frances (Mock) Fairfield, Nan grew up in Melbourne, Key West and Miami with her sister Betty and brother Tracy Jr, (he now deceased). In 1952 she married Angus "Gus" Harrison Jr. of Miami, then an Ensign in the Navy. As a navy wife she lived in Staten Island and in Puerto Rico. After Gus left active duty he worked in Cleveland where he, Nan and their daughter and three sons lived for five years. They then returned to Miami where Gus became president of the Coconut Bank. Nan and he were divorced in 1994. Nan was then courted by Ted Kline, a retired business executive and a sailor. In their 26 years together they sailed in south Florida and Bimini, and in the Mediterranean with Italian friends on their schooner. They also enjoyed hot air ballooning in Napa and in France and Switzerland, visiting Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, cruising in eastern U.S. waterways, and barging in luxury in France. In 2009 they moved to St. Augustine where Nan's children Debbie and Tripp have homes. Nan will be sadly missed by Ted Kline; sister Betty Harris; Nan's children Debbie, Greg and Tripp; Tripp's wife Kathleen and their children Banks and McKenzie and her husband John Harrison; Debbie's husband Robin White; and Greg's companion Les Steele. Nan wished to be cremated without a funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store