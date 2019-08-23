Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lewis Collier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLIER, NANCY LEWIS Nancy Lewis Collier, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend quietly passed away in St. Cloud, FL on Friday, May 17, 2019. She received her angel wings having lived a long life, full of love and joy and will be missed dearly. She joins her husband Walt and is survived by her four sons Walt Jr. (Therise), Greg (Kathy), Barry Scott (Annette) and Courtney (Michele), 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The first child of Ralph Colton Lewis and Lillian Doris Lewis, Nancy was born in Washington D.C. on October 17, 1925, and grew up on a dairy, apple orchard and wheat farm in northern Virginia. Nancy developed a love for horses as a young girl, always marveled at their majestic presence and passed that love to many in her family. As teenagers, she, her sister Betty and brothers Joe and Dan assumed all of the work of the farm during World War II when the farm employees left to join the war effort. In her senior year at Fairfax high school, Nancy played and lettered in basketball. Nancy met Walter Eugene Collier at the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables, FL after WWII. In 1996, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a large family reunion at the Venetian Pool. The annual Collier Family Reunion had begun in 1990 and became a great tradition, moving from location to location, all around the country. Venues included Middleburg, VA; Chelan, WA; Dauphin Island, AL; Madrid, NM; Captiva Island, FL; Fernandina Beach, FL. Nancy and Walt were married (March 22, 1946) for 64 years before his passing in 2010. Nancy had numerous and wonderful lifelong friends and added to that number every year. These friendships grew from relationships in the U.S. Air Force, United Methodist Church, Eastern Airlines, Republican Party, neighborhoods and through the families of the friends of her four sons. Without a doubt, her greatest love and legacy was her family of 4 sons 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Of the 4 sons that she and Walt raised; 3 became Air Force officers and airline pilots, and 1 became a college basketball coach. All were Boy Scouts, participated in sports and benefited greatly from growing up in a military family. Known as "Nana" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-child, she was thrilled to see them grow. A Christian, patriot and southern lady, Nancy was the loving matriarch of the Collier family. Few will have the great fortune to live such a full life. We love you and celebrate you for a life well-lived. Memorial gifts can be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home ( www.fumch.org ) A life celebration will be held at the Sheraton - Pentagon City hotel at 11 am on September 4, 2019. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Arlington National Cemetery. A wake will take place following the interment at Fort Myer Patton Hall. Addresses Sheraton Pentagon City hotel: 900 Orme Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Arlington National Cemetery: Arlington, VA 22211 Fort Myer Patton Hall: 214 Jackson Avenue, Fort Myer, VA 22211 Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

