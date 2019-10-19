Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lifter Wolin. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

WOLIN, NANCY LIFTER, 64, passed away on October 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late real estate developer Bennett M Lifter and Phyllis Gross. She is survived by her loving daughter Samantha Wolin Pritchett and her son-in-law Jay Pritchett, her beloved sisters Susan Sosnow and Hilary Lifter Kates, her loving brother Danny Bartell, and their spouses and children. She enjoyed a wide range of loving relationships with friends, colleagues, and members of the community. But by far her most endearing relationship was with her daughter Samantha, they were bonded as mother and daughter into an exclusive network of two. Nancy was born on Miami Beach and was a member of Temple Beth Sholom. She held a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a master's of business administration from Barry University. She worked as a real estate associate and a loan officer and was a lover of art, skiing, and traveling. She was active in a number of charities and social causes, including the University of Miami Project Newborn and Young Founders at Mount Sinai. Services for Nancy Lifter Wolin will be held on Sunday, October 20, at 10 am at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th Street, Miami Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.

