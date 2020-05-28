HARRINGTON, Nancy Overton, 94, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Judge Donald F. Harrington for 56 years and loving mother of Donald Jr. (Tracy) and caring grandmother of Grace and Donald III. Her brother, Edward (Ann) Overton of Maryland survives her. Sister, Barbara Guertal of Ohio, predeceased her in December. Her Overton ancestors migrated to the U.S. from England in 1632 on the ship Lion. Nancy was born in Bay Shore, L.I., NY but spent most of her life in Florida. She attended Fenn College and Kent State University. Nancy was an extraordinary woman. Early in her business career she worked as a cost accountant for National Airlines, as a draftsman during WWII, and later as an accountant for an auto dealership before opening Harrington Auto Imports in Cleveland, Ohio. She was one of the earliest female auto dealers in the country and the only Saab dealer in the nation at that time. Nancy worked for many years as an administrative aide in Tallahassee before serving in the FL House of Representatives (District 113) from 1974-76 representing Coral Gables, South Miami and Key Biscayne, serving on the Commerce, Personnel, Retirement and Claims Committees while in office. She was a member of the National Order of Women Legislators, Florida Women in Government Service charter member, the University of Miami Women's Guild, Gables Chamber of Commerce, and many more organizations. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and swimming. She had a private pilot's license and loved to fly. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Friday, 5/29/20 at Stanfill Funeral Home; "social distancing" will be observed. Private family services will be held at Central Presbyterian Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.



