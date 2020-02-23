Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Powell Segal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Powell Segal On Friday February 14th, with family by her side, Nancy Powell Segal lost her battle with cancer at the age of 71. Born in Fort Meade, Maryland to Marjorie Louise Huffman and Benjamin Franklin Caston, Nancy was a free spirit. Shepossesed a kindness, generosity and open-mindedness that lifted up those around her; shecared deeply about politics and social justice; and she left a legacy of enduring friendships. But family was the true light of Nancy's life. She was best friend to Elliott, her husband of 41 years. She was adored by and incredibly proud of her two children, Jennifer and Scott, and their respective spouses, Jeff and Kate. And she cherished her new role as Grandma to baby Lachlan. Nancy loved easily, laughed every day, and was graceful to the end. She will be so missed.

Nancy Powell Segal On Friday February 14th, with family by her side, Nancy Powell Segal lost her battle with cancer at the age of 71. Born in Fort Meade, Maryland to Marjorie Louise Huffman and Benjamin Franklin Caston, Nancy was a free spirit. Shepossesed a kindness, generosity and open-mindedness that lifted up those around her; shecared deeply about politics and social justice; and she left a legacy of enduring friendships. But family was the true light of Nancy's life. She was best friend to Elliott, her husband of 41 years. She was adored by and incredibly proud of her two children, Jennifer and Scott, and their respective spouses, Jeff and Kate. And she cherished her new role as Grandma to baby Lachlan. Nancy loved easily, laughed every day, and was graceful to the end. She will be so missed. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close