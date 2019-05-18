Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY TEITLE ROSMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSMAN, NANCY TEITLE, 80, of Miami, FL, passed away on May 16, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 16, 1938. Nancy graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, TX, and received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Miami. Nancy was married to loving husband, Dr. Lowell Rosman on September 21, 1957. She worked as a nurse for Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and in home health. Nancy was a member of the Sunshine Cancer League. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Nancy is survived by her son, Mark (Jacqueline) Rosman; daughter, Rosanne Rosman; grandchildren, Alexa and Miles; and sisters, Cynthia Levine, and Eileen Teitle. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Mt. Nebo Kendall Cemetery, 5900 SW 77 Ave, Miami, FL 33143. 305-274-0641

Published in the Miami Herald on May 18, 2019

