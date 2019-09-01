Naomi Wohlgemuth passed away on August 1, 2019, at 83 years old, in Tallahasse, Florida, peacefully, with family members by her side. Naomi was happily married to her husband Arthur for 57 years. They both are greatly missed by family and numerous close friends. They are both survived by their children, Michael and Gayle, and grandchildren, Megal, Rivka, Noga, Herve, Aviv, and Neila, and their great-grandson, Dan. We will be having a Celebration of Life in Miami on October 12. Please contact Michael for more information about the location and time.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 1, 2019