Jenks, Natalee Eleanor (Land) , age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2019, in Miami, Florida. She was born July 31, 1950 to LCDR Nathaniel "Nat" Land and Dorris "DeeGee" Grainger Land. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas W Jenks, II. She is survived and missed by her brother and sister, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandnephew and grandniece, and countless cousins, friends, and former students who will remember her dearly for her graciousness, understated wit, and extensive knowledge of British history. She spent over 30 years as the children's librarian at St Thomas Episcopal Parish School and as an active volunteer at St Thomas. Visit https://www.stanfillfh.com/tributes/Natalee-Jenks
