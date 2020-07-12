1/
Natalee Eleanor (Land) Jenks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenks, Natalee Eleanor (Land) , age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2019, in Miami, Florida. She was born July 31, 1950 to LCDR Nathaniel "Nat" Land and Dorris "DeeGee" Grainger Land. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas W Jenks, II. She is survived and missed by her brother and sister, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, grandnephew and grandniece, and countless cousins, friends, and former students who will remember her dearly for her graciousness, understated wit, and extensive knowledge of British history. She spent over 30 years as the children's librarian at St Thomas Episcopal Parish School and as an active volunteer at St Thomas. Visit https://www.stanfillfh.com/tributes/Natalee-Jenks to leave Memorial messages.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved