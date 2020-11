Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalin Heiden

October 15, 2020

Hollywood, Florida - Natalin Heiden, a former owner of the storied Heiden Hotel in N.Y.'s Catskills, died at home in Hollywood, FL, on Oct. 15, at age 100, surrounded by family. Survivors include sister Evelyn Siegel, brother Raymond Lifchez, sons David (Kathy) and Stephen (Susie) Heiden, daughter Jane Gomer (Steve), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her beloved husband of 55 years, Herbert, died in 2009.





