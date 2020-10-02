1/1
NEAL EDWARD FARR
On Monday, September 28, 2020 Neal Edward Farr, loving husband, devoted brother and adoring uncle passed away at the age of 71. Neal was born on February 4, 1949 in New York to Rhoda (Kesser/Miles) and Arthur Goldman. He received his law degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law and his LL.M. in taxation from University of Miami School of Law. Neal practiced business law for 41 years in Miami. A proud graduate of The Hebrew Academy of Miami Beach, Neal maintained a life-long commitment to Judaism through his active membership at Bet Shira Congregation and his philanthropy to Jewish charities. Neal will be remembered for his discipline, precision and sense of fair play, which was applied with equal vigor to the interpretation of law or a competitive game of golf. An elegant dresser and connoisseur of art, wine and cigars, Neal was also a tech junkie at heart; he always had the latest advice and chronicled life through the lens of his Nikon. Always at his side, his wife Eileen Appelrouth was Neal's "Queen," who continually pampered and catered to his every need. Neal was a devoted husband to Eileen and his second love--his three faithful dogs—who were all frequent dinner guests at neighborhood restaurants in Coconut Grove and Key West. Neal was preceded in death by his brother Heschel. He is survived by his wife Eileen, sister Julie (Barry) (Farr) Field, nieces Rachel and Hannah, nephew Miles, brother-in-law Stewart (Gail) Appelrouth and nieces Michelle Rader and Whitney Levy. Neal's charm, selfless devotion, and good humor will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Burial will take place in Key West in a private family service. Donations can be made to B'Nai Zion Congregation William "Billie" Appelrouth Endowment Fund at www.bnaizionkw.com or Bet Shira Congregation at www.betshira.org in memory of Neal Farr.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
