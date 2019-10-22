October 13, 2019. Neal's love of the arts brought him to the Adrienne Arsht Center in 2006 where he was a highly respected, creative House Manager. He thoroughly enjoyed welcoming guests to the Arsht Center and working with staff to ensure that guest experiences were memorable. He is survived by his twin brother Gary Hoffson and his wife Alison, brother Glenn and nephews Jason and John. At the family's request donations in Neal's name may be made to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 22, 2019