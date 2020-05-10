NEIL ANDREW TRAGER
1951 - 2020
TRAGER, NEIL ANDREW, born in Boston, Massachusetts August 31, 1951. Neil resided in the Miami Beach area since the early 70's, after graduating from the University of Miami. He lived in Southern California for a couple years in the late 70's, but returned to Florida. Neil has lived in Aventura since 1990. Neil passed away April 11, 2020 at the age of 68 years old. Neil had the kind of personality, sense of humor and wise cracking wit that everyone found most lovable. Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan "Nat" Alan Trager and Shirley Gibbs Trager. Neil is survived by his loving brother, Russell Harlan Trager; his beloved nephews and nieces, Dr. Eric Todd Trager, Felice Rosanne Olmos, Justin Tomas Trager,, Ryleigh Marie Wallace, Luke William Trager, Haley Jolene Trager, Jonathan Brandon Olmos, Dominic Bernard Olmos, his devoted cousins Leslie Goodman, Stacey Sevinor, Linda Zabolski, loving sister-in-law Edna Marie Trager, niece-in- law Kelly Martin Trager and nephew-in-law Jonathan Bernardino Olmos. Neil had so many friends, listing them all is nearly impossible. At some point after Covid-19 is no longer a concern we will have a gathering to celebrate his life.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
I heard so much about you as. a young man I am Betty gibbs's neice... Betty and my father Arthur were sisters and brothers... I am so sorry to hear this he was my age exactly
Lynne Kosofsky
Family
May 10, 2020
A funny, generous, loving man. We regret we did not spend enough time together. We will miss you and you always will be in our memory.
Helen Yue
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Russ Trager
Brother
