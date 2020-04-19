KOLASA, NETA MARIE EVANS, DR. Died on April 15, 2020. She is now reunited with her precious husband, John Kolasa, in oneness with their God, the creative energy of the universe. Neta and John shared a deep personal love for one another; they had become one flesh, one heart and true soul mates. Neta clearly understood, prayed for and lovingly embraced the inevitability of her own death knowing that only time had separated her from her beloved. Once again, they are together for all eternity. Neta is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Contributions to The Kolasa Foundation in lieu of flowers would be welcome. The Kolasa Foundation, c/o Bessemer Trust, 222 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

