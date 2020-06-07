McLamore, Nancy Nichol , 93, passed away May 23, 2020, in Tampa, FL, following a brief illness. She was born July 14, 1926, in Miami, to the late Dr. E. Sterling Nichol, founder of the Miami Heart Institute, Miami Beach, and Dorothy Evans Nichol. Nancy graduated from Miami High School and attended Cornell University where she became a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. During her college years she met and fell in love with James Whitman McLamore (Jim d. 1996) whom she married in 1947. Jim wrote in his book, "The Burger King", "Nobody could have filled my life with more optimism, happiness, and confidence than she was able to do. Nancy is the kind of person who looks at life in a positive and upbeat fashion. I have never known her to be down or depressed, and I have never seen her dwell on negative thoughts. Her mission in life always seems to be one of spreading joy and happiness wherever she can." Nancy McLamore loved being a mom and she loved her children with all her heart. She was the centerpiece in keeping the family together while Jim was building Burger King into one of the most successful restaurant chains in the world. Nancy was instrumental in helping Jim while he served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Miami over a 10 year period, hosting numerous events in their home. She was a board member of the Burger King/McLamore Foundation, past President and Chairman of the McLamore Family Foundation, a past board member of Fairchild Tropical Gardens and the "First Lady" of the National Restaurant Association in 1976. Nancy was a former member of the Riviera Country Club, Royal Palm Tennis Club, Indian Creek Country Club and the Bath Club. Jim and Nancy enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Saratoga, WY, at the Old Baldy Club where they made many new friends from all parts of the country. Affectionately known as "Mother Mac" by all the young people who came to visit her children or in groups from church, high school and college, she was the ultimate hostess making everyone feel welcome. Many grew to call her their "other mother" as she was able to offer advice, support and understandingparticularly with regard to homemaking. In 2003, Nancy married Dr. William T. Jackson (d. 2012), a retired Dartmouth University professor. They were a good team together for many years sharing time in New Hampshire, Tennessee, Wyoming and Florida. Five years after his death, Nancy moved into an apartment in Allegro retirement center in Hyde Park, Tampa. She enjoyed living independently in that location until needing a few days of Hospice care at the end. She led a full and wonderful life. Nancy is survived by her children Pamela M. Spence, Lynne M. Maddux (John), Sterling Whitman McLamore (Lauren) and Susie M. McCormack Bernard (John), grandchildren Jared Maddux (Jennifer), Sara Maddux Robertson (Joseph), James McLamore (Corina), Sterling McLamore (Melissa), Tucker McCormack, Claire McCormack Hogan (Ben) and William McCormack (Laura). She was blessed with knowing and enjoying her great grandchildren Spence, William, Davis and Emma Grace Robertson, Charlie and Alex Maddux, Bryant and Cecilia McLamore, and Charlotte, Frances and Jack Hogan as well as the Jackson family, and her nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, grandson Billy Spence, son-in-law William R. Spence, Jr., and sister Patricia Nichol Bothfeld Barnes. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed as our Matriarch! A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family has requested donations be made to the McLamore Children's Center, a part of the Children's Home Society (https://www.chsfl.org/donate/) which Nancy supported in Miami, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.