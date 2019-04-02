Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Vincent salce. View Sign

Nicholas Vincent Salce "Poppy" passed away on March 30, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family. Nick was born on November 11, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Ansonia High School where he played football as a guard. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 after graduating and then served in World War II. He was honorably discharged and returned to Ansonia, Connecticut where he worked for Firestone and was in barber school. He met his love Anna Philomena Uberti while working in Ansonia. They were married on January 14, 1950 at Saint Mary's Church in Derby, Connecticut. They moved to Miami, Florida after their middle son was born where they lived for over 60 years. During his time in Miami, he worked for Metropolitan Life, where he excelled to the level of District Sales Manager. Nick was past President of the Miami chapter of Unico National. He was also in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and The Elks. He was a retired member of the National Underwriters Association. Nick loved the water; fishing and boating. He loved golf and cheered on his Miami Hurricanes any chance he got. His favorite meal was pasta made with Annie's sauce. He loved a dirty martini. Nick was predeceased by three sons; Nicholas Vincent Salce II, David Anthony Salce, and Paul James Salce. He is survived by his daughters, JoEllen Salce Rogers and Kathleen McBurney Salce, his wife Anna, and his grandchildren Richard Salce Rogers and Jordan Salce Rogers. All services held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. Vigil held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass held on Wednesday April 3, at 11:00 AM. The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

Nicholas Vincent Salce "Poppy" passed away on March 30, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family. Nick was born on November 11, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Ansonia High School where he played football as a guard. He enlisted in the Army in 1946 after graduating and then served in World War II. He was honorably discharged and returned to Ansonia, Connecticut where he worked for Firestone and was in barber school. He met his love Anna Philomena Uberti while working in Ansonia. They were married on January 14, 1950 at Saint Mary's Church in Derby, Connecticut. They moved to Miami, Florida after their middle son was born where they lived for over 60 years. During his time in Miami, he worked for Metropolitan Life, where he excelled to the level of District Sales Manager. Nick was past President of the Miami chapter of Unico National. He was also in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and The Elks. He was a retired member of the National Underwriters Association. Nick loved the water; fishing and boating. He loved golf and cheered on his Miami Hurricanes any chance he got. His favorite meal was pasta made with Annie's sauce. He loved a dirty martini. Nick was predeceased by three sons; Nicholas Vincent Salce II, David Anthony Salce, and Paul James Salce. He is survived by his daughters, JoEllen Salce Rogers and Kathleen McBurney Salce, his wife Anna, and his grandchildren Richard Salce Rogers and Jordan Salce Rogers. All services held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach. Vigil held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 5:30 PM. Funeral Mass held on Wednesday April 3, at 11:00 AM. The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close