LEBREDO, NICOLAS 89. 9/11/1929 - 4/10/2019. Nicolas Lebredo Jorge was born in Guane, Cuba where he was a professor and jointly founded the school Colegio Sanchez-Lebredo. Fleeing communism and desiring to give his family the opportunity to live in freedom, he came to the United States in the early 60's with his first wife (Olga) and two daughters Mariolga, 4 and Mar¡a Elena, 2. A third child, Nicolas Jr., was born shortly after. The family settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. When they arrived from Cuba, Nicolas and family were sponsored by a very special couple, Joe and Ann (Lampone), whom Nicolas regarded as angels from heaven. Nicolas earned a master's degree from Marquette University. He taught junior and high school students Spanish for 22 years in the Wauwatosa School District. After retiring, he moved to Miami Beach, Florida.He continued his passion for education with teaching adults, English for Speakers of Other Languages, for Miami-Dade County Public Schools where he was highly esteemed by all students. He modeled a love of learning and instilled the drive to work hard in his three children. He married his second wife Elba Vanegas and gained another daughter Elizabeth. Elba's side of the family also loved Nicolas dearly. He and wife, Elba, led a very active social life and had many wonderful friends. He enjoyed traveling all over the world and taking Caribbean cruises with Elba. He adored his children and grandchildren. Nicolas is survived by his wife Elba, daughters Mariolga, Maria Elena (Jeff) Brunner, son Nicolas (Judi), daughter Elizabeth (Roberto) Jurjo, grandchildren Benjamin (Lara) Brunner, Matthew Brunner, Monet Jurjo, Dayne Jurjo, brother Luis (Raquel), sister Dolores and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerardo and Maria Luisa, brother Gerardo, Jr., sisters Maria and Hortencia, and infant grandson, Jeffrey (Brunner). Memorial mass and service begin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 11411 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL. 33172

