Nisla Lamis passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She lived a beautiful life of 82 years that began on June 7, 1937 in Santiago, Panama. She met the love of her life, Nick Lamis, in 1959 and their love for each other quickly grew into a marriage that would last 58 years. She lived her life caring for those around her and maintaining a deep devotion to God. She is loved and survived by her husband Nick Lamis and her children: son Nico Lamis, daughter Nelinda (Gus) Gonzalez, son Nelson (Rick) Lamis, son Neil (Kim) Lamis; and her grandchildren Carson, Audrey and Reid. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28 from 5pm-11pm at Caballero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117 Ave and her service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12125 SW 107 Ave, immediately followed by the burial service.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 28, 2019