Nivia Gonzalez, born in Aguada de Pasajeros, Cuba in 1930, passed away at home on June 22. She lived a life full of love and laughter, which took her from Havana to New York, Caracas, Miami, and finally Los Angeles. She is survived by her daughters Ana and Christina, her grandchildren Roger and Chrissy, and her great grandchildren Sarah and David. She will watch over us always, in the company of Manuel Gonzalez, the love of her life and husband of over fifty years. Services will be held at the Woodlawn Park North mausoleum on August 7.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 28, 2019