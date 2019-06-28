Guest Book View Sign Service Information GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME 10936 NE 6TH AVENUE Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary



NORBERT ALLAN

April 12, 1959 – June 18, 2019



Norbert Allan Seals of Miami, Florida passed away in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital on Miami Beach. He was 60 years old. He leaves his loving wife, Sandra Seals and children Norbert Seals, Jr. and Martin Seals.

A devoted and fun-loving husband and father, he enjoyed great food, sci-fi and action movies, watching sports with his sons, and reading everything, especially the newspaper. His sons will always remember his loving nicknames, inside jokes, and distinctive infectious laughter that made it impossible not to smile.

Norbert loved politics and he had an acute ability to analyze political trends and understand the nuances of a political situation or campaign. He had a brilliant mind and many of his friends would say "he is the smartest guy I know". Quick to laugh, Norbert was a friend to everyone. His passion was to help people and he believed strongly in supporting small minority businesses. He had a unique ability to bring people together. Norbert was "a trendsetter", said many friends.

Norbert was born on April 12, 1959, in Tallahassee, Florida to the parents of John Benjamin Seals and Grace Sands Seals.

He spent his childhood in Tallahassee and at the age of 12 he moved to Orlando Florida where he attended Trinity Preparatory School. One of his proudest achievements was being accepted to Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts. He attended from 1977-1981 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Economics. In 1989 Norbert founded the Ptolemy Group, Inc., a boutique strategic communications firm located on Brickell Avenue in Miami, Florida. Throughout his career, he participated with many non-profit organizations and served on several Boards including Past President of the Harvard Black Alumni Society of South Florida, the Community Action Agency Foundation, the Greater Miami Urban League, and the Community Concert Association. He is most recently a proud brother of the Omega Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.

In addition to his wife and children, Norbert leaves behind to cherish his love and memories: his Mother, Grace Sands Miller; his Father, John Benjamin Seals; Sisters, Cheryl Mobley Gonzalez, Pamela Nunnally and Donna Maye; Brothers, Clement Seals, Wilfred Miller Jr. and Alano Miller; Nieces, Jamesia Sinkler, Javaan Mobley, Eileen Gonzalez-Cloud, Victoria Gonzalez, Brianna Miller; Nephews, James Mobley, Cambridge Mobley, Raymond Gonzalez, Joseph Maye, Jonathan Nunnally and Antonio Miller and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the Bahamas and the United States. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Wilfred Stanley Miller (August 31, 2009)

He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family extends a special thanks to the Mt. Sinai -4Blum ICU Team, Dr. Ronny Aquinin & Dr. Seth Gottlieb for always treating our dear Norbert like a member of their own family.

Services will be held on

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Viewing at 12noon with services to follow at 1:00 pm.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

21311 NW 34th Ave, Miami Gardens

FL, 33056

Arrangements by Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home (305-757-9000)

