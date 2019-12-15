Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norene MORRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORRIS, NORENE, 97, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1922 in Cumming, Georgia. She was a giver and a woman of faith who enjoyed helping others throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Wayside Baptist Church and was actively involved in many of its ministries. Norene was the Adminstrative Assistant for the Vice President of Business Affairs at Miami Dade Community College for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rembert L. Morris, to whom she was married for twenty eight years. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and three sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Carol Jean Morris and Linda M. Kellogg (Larry), two grand-children, Kathy Bush (Steve) and David Kellogg (Amanda) and two great-grandchildren, Derek and Natalie Bush. She also had many special nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 11 AM at Wayside Baptist Church - Chapel, Kendall, FL. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Services Ministry of Wayside Baptist Church. Stanfill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

MORRIS, NORENE, 97, went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1922 in Cumming, Georgia. She was a giver and a woman of faith who enjoyed helping others throughout her life. She was a longtime member of Wayside Baptist Church and was actively involved in many of its ministries. Norene was the Adminstrative Assistant for the Vice President of Business Affairs at Miami Dade Community College for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rembert L. Morris, to whom she was married for twenty eight years. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and three sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Carol Jean Morris and Linda M. Kellogg (Larry), two grand-children, Kathy Bush (Steve) and David Kellogg (Amanda) and two great-grandchildren, Derek and Natalie Bush. She also had many special nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 11 AM at Wayside Baptist Church - Chapel, Kendall, FL. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Services Ministry of Wayside Baptist Church. Stanfill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close