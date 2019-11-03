NORMA BELSKY (95) loving mother & friend was born on August 19, 1924 in Boston, MA. She worked for the US NAVY YARD to help with the war effort. She married Fred Belsky in 1948 and moved to FL in 1952. She worked into her 70's at Biscayne Cafeteria, Coral Gables, FL . Norma traveled the world. After an illness in Baptist Hospital, she passed peacefully on Wed. Oct 16, 2019. Services were held Fri Oct 18, 2019. She is survived by her brother Jack, children, Charlie (Cindy)., Arthur & Celia., Grandchildren, Daniel, Cady, Evan, Jared & Trevor. R.I.P.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 3, 2019