Norma Jean Stephenson Cadwallader passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2019, with her family present. Norma was born September 1, 1935, in Champaign, Illinois. She lived in South Florida for most of her life. Norma worked at BellSouth as a Testdeskman for 35+ years and was a Union Steward and Pioneer. She loved her dogs, bowling, sports, Notre Dame and reading. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Sereda, daughter Lisa Kay Nelson, son Byron Cadwallader, grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Calvin, Leuwana and Jessica, great-grandchildren Monica, Kayla, and Breanna, great-great grandchildren Leilah and Riot, her brother Jimmy Stephenson (Bernice) and multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 S University Drive, Davie, FL, 33328.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 25, 2019