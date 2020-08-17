PEREZ, NORMA R. Was born on January 21, 1942 in Havana, Cuba. She was the middle child of Pilar and Serafin Ramos's five children. After graduating at the top of her class with the highest marks in Baldor School in Havana, she left Cuba with her sister and mother to escape communism and relocated to New York, where she married and provided a great life for her only child, Lissette. After moving to Florida, she worked for more than 30 years at the United States Post Office. Her generosity knew no bounds, as she was known to help others not just financially, but emotionally and physically. She was a doting sister, loving daughter and incredible mother who sacrificed everything for her daughter and grandchildren Madison and Joseph, whom she adored. She was a deeply, religious woman who believed in unconditional love. Her love for animals was incredible. You could always find her trying to feed the birds or taking in a rescue such as her beloved dog, Muneco. On July 14th, 2020, she fulfilled her promise to make the world a better place and was called up to be with her dearly departed parents. She passed away from complications associated with Covid-19 at the age of 78. Known for the beautiful, handmade cards she'd make for occasions such as her daughter's wedding, bridal, and baby showers, or birthdays for friends and family, Norma devoted herself to expanding her creativity. She was artistic, intelligent and thoughtful and, although the world may keep turning, it will do so without this angel. Yes, Norma will be missed. The world has lost its grace.



