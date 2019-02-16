Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Reisman. View Sign

REISMAN, NORMA, born on January 27, 1928 in Miami, Florida, to Rosaline and Leo Schwartz, passed away at age 91 on February 13, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. Norma was married for 70 wonderful years to her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Joseph Reisman, and together, they became pillars of their community. Norma attended Shenandoah Elementary and Junior High School, Miami High and the University of Miami and maintained close friendships with classmates throughout her long life. In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by her son, Stephen Reisman (Cindy); daughters, Sheri Marcus (Ralph) and Laura Dennis (Michael); brother, Herbert Schwartz; sister, Florine Freedman (Robert); grandchildren, Leslie Sanders (Tim), Dana Voss (Joel),Anne Berenson (Andrew), Karen Marcus, Russell Dennis (Aditi Shenoy), Brian Dennis (Jessica Timlin), and Andrew Dennis and greatgrandchildren Jacob, Ryan and Emma Sanders and Aiden and Dylan Voss. Norma and Joe were founding members of Temple Beth Am and numerous community organization. Most of all, Norma relished her role as matriarch of her large multi-generational family.Funeral services will be held in Miami at Mount Nebo Kendall Memorial Gardens, 5900 S.W. 77Ave. at 11:00 AM on February 17.

