Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman A. Eliot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELIOT, NORMAN A. 2/26/26 4/26/19 Norman A. Eliot died peacefully in Miami on April 26th, 2019 at the age of 93. Norman is preceded in death by his loving wife Muriel and survived by his daughter Randy (Bill) Ganter, son Richard Eliot, nephew Arthur Finkle and his family, sister Selma Black and her family. Norman was born on February 26, 1926, in New York City to Solomon O. and Miriam Eliot. Norman served in the army during World War II. Norman graduated from The College of The City of New York in 1948 with a degree in Business Administration and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1951. Norman married Muriel Mandel on June 16, 1948, and they spent over 64 loving years together. In 1975 Norman opened his Certified Public Accounting office, where he worked through the end of 2017. Norman will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the staff at Norman A. Eliot & Co. At his request, there will be no service. Contributions may be made to the .

ELIOT, NORMAN A. 2/26/26 4/26/19 Norman A. Eliot died peacefully in Miami on April 26th, 2019 at the age of 93. Norman is preceded in death by his loving wife Muriel and survived by his daughter Randy (Bill) Ganter, son Richard Eliot, nephew Arthur Finkle and his family, sister Selma Black and her family. Norman was born on February 26, 1926, in New York City to Solomon O. and Miriam Eliot. Norman served in the army during World War II. Norman graduated from The College of The City of New York in 1948 with a degree in Business Administration and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1951. Norman married Muriel Mandel on June 16, 1948, and they spent over 64 loving years together. In 1975 Norman opened his Certified Public Accounting office, where he worked through the end of 2017. Norman will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the staff at Norman A. Eliot & Co. At his request, there will be no service. Contributions may be made to the . Published in the Miami Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations