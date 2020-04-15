Deerfield Beach - Norman Douglas Wycoff, 73, passed away April 9th following a period of illness. Doug is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn, his two adult children Tiffany and Clark, and his grandchildren Alina, Joseph, Chloe, and Lily. Doug was called Mr. Wycoff by thousands of students. Central HS and Coral Park HS were his extended family for many years. After he retired, Doug spent his favorite moments on the golf course, fishing in the Everglades, or enjoying time with those who loved him dearly. The Wycoff family will hold a celebration of life to honor Doug at a later point in time.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 15, 2020