Herman, Norman Jack "Bud" Of Aventura, FL; formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on March 20, 2020. There was a private family burial due to the pandemic. His long, rich and vital life was a blessing for us all. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bud during his lifetime, you knew what a kindhearted and fun-loving man he was. He was especially proud of his time in the U.S.Navy and was recently chosen to participate in the Honor Flight in Washington, DC. As a graduate of the University of Miami he also became a lifetime member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, and cherished his lunches with "The Guys". For fun he liked golfing, working out, volunteering, the theatre, traveling, and of course dinner and parties with loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Abraham & Rose Herman; wife Arleine "Winky" Herman; sister Evelyn Salz; Survived by brothers Eugene Herman (Esther) and Michael Herman (Elaine); Children, Deborah Herman, Joel Herman (Gina) and Abbie Herman; Foster Son Israel Magrisso (Sarahalee). There will be a celebration of Bud's life at a later date. Memorials preferred to NAMI Minnesota, or donor's choice.

