Norman Rudy Hinds

Obituary
Norman (Rudy) Hinds July12 1934 Passed Peacefully Oct. 26 2019 Pre-Deceased in Death by his Father Rudy R. Hinds and Mother Elizabeth Carolyn Hinds, Sister Celia Hinds Rutty and Daughter Susan Wyatt Leaving behind wife Nancy Hinds, Brother George E Hinds (Joyce) and Sister Andrea Hinds Ritch (Winton) Son John R Hinds (Lisa) Daughter Debra Becker (Peter) Step Children Angela O'Meara, Christina Williams (Richard) and Anthony Castillo 5 Grandchildren Justin Lamb (Yanet), Krista Moore(Doug), Neil Wyatt Jr, Nicole Wyatt, Amanda Hinds 4 Great Grandchildren Jayden Lamb, Brielle Moore, Bryson Hinds, Ruby Lamb and many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins along with many loved friends a Private Celebration of Life well be held to honor his life.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
