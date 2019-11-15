Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman S. Rachlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachlin, Norman S., Norman S. Rachlin, founding partner of Rachlin & Co., currently Marcum, LLP, died Tuesday, November 12, in Miami. He was 95 years old. Born and raised in Chicago he was a graduate of Roosevelt University. He served in the Army during WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart. He returned from the war and married his Von Steuben High School sweetheart, Reva Romanoff. They soon moved to Miami where they raised their family. It was in 1955 that Norman opened his accounting practice in Miami Springs, with Reva as his first and only employee. His business continued to grow and by 1983, Rachlin & Cohen became one of the largest CPA firms in America. He authored the book Eleven Steps to Building a Profitable Accounting Practice and spoke throughout the country about starting and building a C.P.A. firm. His love of writing and early desire of becoming a journalist played out in other parts of his life. His plays, skits, poems and stories delighted his family and friends. He never sent a greeting card that didn't include a personal rhyme or two. He was an avid tennis player, a Miami Dolphins fan, a huge chocolate lover and most of all, beloved family patriarch. His easy going manner, kind heart and positive attitude will be missed by all the people whose lives he touched. He was a long standing member of Families Anonymous as well as the Parkinson's Miami Support Group. Norman was married to the late Reva Romanoff for 58 years. He is survived by his loving wife and partner for 15 years, Sandra (Sandi) Kessler and three of his four children , Jane Rachlin Schmidt (late husband Bill Schmidt), Barbara Vogelstein (husband Steven Vogelstein) and Jacob Rachlin (wife Dana Fugelso). His daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Rachlin (husband Barry Nussbaum) pre-deceased him. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Suzanne Nussbaum, Benjamin Nussbaum (wife Pamela Donado), Jonathan Nussbaum (wife Marianna Faircloth), Lauren Vogelstein, Marissa Vogelstein, Natasha Rachlin, Anastasia Rachlin, Peter Rachlin and Tatiana Rachlin. Funeral arrangements are planned for Sunday at 11:00 AM at Mt. Nebo, 5900 S.W. 77 Ave., Miami. Burial will be held at Mt. Nebo 5505 N.W. 3rd St., Miami after the service. Shiva following the burial at the Rachlin home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to support Parkinson's patients at: NSCFF POM, Brain Center, 2150 Coral Way, 8th Floor, Miami, FL 33145.

