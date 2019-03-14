Celebrating the Life of our Beloved NORMAN THORNTON Alpha?????????: March 6, 1932 Moore Haven, FL Omega: March 3, 2019 Miami, FL Many will remember Norman for the various achievements and contributions he made in his lifetime; an Honorable Educator, Amazing Intellect, Loyal Friend, Loving Brother or Supportive Uncle, but his greatest contribution in life was his Devotion to Family. Survived by younger sister Mary Cunningham and a host of nieces and nephews; Predeceased by older bothers: Fred Thornton, Bill Thornton, and Dave Thornton. FUNERAL Date: Sunday, March 17, 2019 Time: 2:00 pm Location: Moore Haven First Baptist Church 300 Avenue J (Ave J & 3rd Street) Moore Haven, FL 33471 VIEWING Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019 Time: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location: Mitchell Funeral Home 8080 NW 22nd Ave Miami FL 33147
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 14, 2019