Norman Thornton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Thornton.

Celebrating the Life of our Beloved NORMAN THORNTON Alpha?????????: March 6, 1932 Moore Haven, FL Omega: March 3, 2019 Miami, FL Many will remember Norman for the various achievements and contributions he made in his lifetime; an Honorable Educator, Amazing Intellect, Loyal Friend, Loving Brother or Supportive Uncle, but his greatest contribution in life was his Devotion to Family. Survived by younger sister Mary Cunningham and a host of nieces and nephews; Predeceased by older bothers: Fred Thornton, Bill Thornton, and Dave Thornton. FUNERAL Date: Sunday, March 17, 2019 Time: 2:00 pm Location: Moore Haven First Baptist Church 300 Avenue J (Ave J & 3rd Street) Moore Haven, FL 33471 VIEWING Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019 Time: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location: Mitchell Funeral Home 8080 NW 22nd Ave Miami FL 33147
Funeral Home
Mitchell Funeral Home
8080 Nw 22Nd Ave
Miami, FL 33147
(305) 638-0088
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.