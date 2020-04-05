Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norton ; ";Lee" Barchan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barchan, Norton "Lee" 74 of Miami, Florida passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. Beloved son of the late Eva and Joe, cherished husband of 39 years to Margaret, loving father to Joelle and Jon. Adored brother to Sondra (Ira), devoted brother in law to Olga (Edward), Pia, Robert, Heinz (Margo), Raymond (Ingrid). Dearest uncle to Lynn, Beth (Don), Roseanna (Ken) and several other nieces and nephews. Lee was proud to be an FSU Alumni. He was a former City of South Miami Police Officer and CEO of Transitions Recovery Program for the past thirty five years. Lee was a pioneer in recognizing addiction as a disease and the need for structured treatment. He and his partner Roselyn McGowan were instrumental in establishing one of the first treatment centers in the Miami area. His greatest joy came from his ability to help others. He led his life with tremendous integrity and unceasing generosity. Lee was a" Jeopardy Master", an avid fisherman and had an unmatched sense of humor. Lee loved listening to the BeeGee's and reflecting on his days with his best friend Maurice. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have him as a friend. He unselfishly opened the doors to his home and welcomed in anyone who needed support or a moment of comfort. He was a constant source of strength to his family, often reminding them that 'Barchan's Never Give Up'. Family services will be held at VISTA Memorial Gardens, Miami Lakes on Monday April 6th at 2:30 pm. A celebration of Lee's life will be scheduled in the near future.

