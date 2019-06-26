UHRICH, O. GWENDOLYN Gwen passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019, with her family. Born February 3, 1936, at home during a blizzard in Waterbury, Vermont. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years John Uhrich Jr., daughter Gwendolyn Landers (d.Jack) sons John (Marisol), William, granddaughters Chelsea (Mario), Christine and Sydney and great-grandchildren Kimberly and Clark. Brother Francis Miller (Betty) of Vermont. Multiple nieces and nephews. Moved to Miami in 1966. She enjoyed Coral Reef Garden Club, bowling, softball, and skiing. Active in the Khoury League and Scouting. Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. A very loving wife, mother, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 26, 2019