DIAZ, OCTAVIO November 3, 1951March 29, 2019 The Diaz Family announces with great sadness the sudden loss of our beloved Octavio Diaz. He was 67 years old and lived in Winter Park, Florida. Octavio was born in Cuba and a graduate Edison High School. He was a Great Family Man, avid long-distance runner competing in the Boston and New York Marathons. He was also Founder of the Bikila Running Club and a mentor to many in the Miami running community. Octavio was employed by Cheney Brothers Incorporated in Winter Park, Florida. Octavio will be remembered by the remarkable way of endearing everyone he met. He is survived by his daughter Erika Diaz, brother Eddie Diaz (Gretchen Moline) of Portland, Oregon, sister Esther Bonaparte, former wife Ana Amenabar (Bonnie) and granddaughter Nina Sofia Caraballo and a host of other relatives. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A viewing and celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Van Orsdel Coral Gables Funeral Chapel from 5:00pm to 10:00pm In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to the following organization in Octavio name - Back on My Feet www.backonmyfeet.org or Girls OnTheRun.com www.girlontherun.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Octavio Diaz.
Van Orsdel - Coral Gables
4600 SW 8th St.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-446-4412
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019