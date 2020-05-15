Odin, Elaine , age 82, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020, in her home, her hands held by her son and daughter. She was born Lucile Elaine Martin on March 22, 1938 in Miami, FL to Joseph Earl Martin and Allie Mae Talley Martin. As a child, she exhibited a talent for the textile arts and spent time helping with her family's business, Talley's Food Store, located in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami. Her family moved to Miami Springs in 1955. She graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1956. She loved fashion and attended the University of Miami, where she majored in Costume Design and served on the Burdines College Board in 1961. She designed, sewed, and modeled her clothes in local fashion shows. In 1963, she graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. After graduating, she moved to New York and worked for the Simplicity Pattern Company. She moved back to Miami and married John "Jack" Charles Odin on October 30th, 1964. She worked alongside Jack at his design firm and later went into public education where she taught various subjects, such as Sewing, Cooking, Science and Social Studies. She was also active in Cub Scouting and was a Den Mother. Her teaching career lasted many years and she retired from Miami Dade County Public Schools in 2016 at the age of 78. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, going to the movies, good food, and socializing. Elaine is survived by her son, Karl Odin (Melanie Mann), daughter, Christina Odin (Juan "Frank" Ruiz), her sister Lilla Morehous (Dean), and four grandchildren, Skyler, Gwendolyn, Evangeline and Jack. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later time to honor Elaine's memory. Memorial donations can be made on her behalf to the American Brain Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store