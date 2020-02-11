Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Brunilda Garcia-Navarro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Olga Brunilda Garcia-Navarro, age 65 of Miami, passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Born in Madrid, Spain, Olga attended the Ursuline Convent in Kent, England before attending the University of Miami, where she earned her degree in Psychology. She excelled in the breeding and training the best Chinese Shar-Pei dogs under the name Excalibur. Family and friends were Olga’s passion and delight. Olga is survived by her twin daughters, Adriana Uriarte and Alexandra Uriarte, her mother and stepfather Brunilda and Jose Manuel Baeza, as well as three sisters, two brothers, stepbrother, stepsister, and several nieces and nephews who she all adored. Olga is also survived by her beloved dogs, Aslan and Diva. A memorial mass was held at St. Agnes in Key Biscayne, Florida for friends and family on February 3, 2020. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. She will be dearly missed by all.

