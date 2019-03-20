FANJUL, OLGA S., 95, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away on March 16, 2019, in Miami, Florida surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Fanjul, and her son, Harry Fanjul, Jr. She is survived by her children, Beatriz Moreira-Fanjul, Gustavo Fanjul, and Olga Fanjul; grandchildren, Christopher Fanjul (CoreySolinger), Michael Matthews-Fanjul (Constance), Maxim and Anna Wahl-Fanjul; and by her brother, Arturo Sterling (Doris). A mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, located at 1400 Miller Road. Coral Gables, Florida; followed by Christian burial at Woodlawn Park South Cemetery, located at 11655 SW 117thAvenue. Miami, Florida. In lieu of Flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in memory of Olga S. Fanjul to: M.I.R. (Mission International Rescue Charities) 626 N. Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL. 33401 https://www.mircharities.org/donations Olga will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 20, 2019