PEGO, OLIVETTE (CANTON) Age 95 passed away October 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gustavo Pego and her children John Bruzgis Jr., Gustavo Pego Jr. and Maria Glass (Bill), her grandchildren Phillip, Anthony (Michelle), Elissa (Edwin), Melanie (Mark) and Andrew (Simone) and great-grandchildren Andrew, Eddie, Olivia, Zach, Mickey and Braden. Dedicated completely to the care of her family, she loved the ocean but was afraid of the water, Disney vacations, and the patriotic songs of the 4th of July that she sang with a pride that only an American born in another country would understand. She made great "frijoles," mango milkshakes and watch out when she reached for the "chancleta." She will be deeply missed. Visitation Sunday, 6:00pm-10:00pm, Bernardo-Garcia 8215 Bird Road.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2019