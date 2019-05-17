VIDAL, OSCAR BENJAMIN, was born in Trujillo, Peru to Ena Carrascal and Jorge Vidal on August 3rd, 1935 and went to heaven on May 15th, 2019. Mr. Vidal had a degree in Civil Engineering and was a retired entrepreneur who moved to Miami, FL from Lima, Peru in December 1975. He is survived by his loving wife Elena Ramirez Labarthe de Vidal and daughters Elena, married to Ben Pickering, Jr; Vivian, married to Cesar Hurtado; and Cecilia Vidal-Conlon; grandchildren Elly Pickering, married to Ryan Currington, Chris Pickering (Haley Sprankle), Alexandra and Nicholas Hurtado, James-Ryan (Courtney Hess) and Christina Conlon (Mark Barrett); and great-grandchildren Madison, Dylan and Declan Currington. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17th at Van Orsdel Funeral Home at 11200 North Kendall Drive from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at Van Orsdel (same) at 11 am, followed by the burial ceremony at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. at 11411 N.W. 25th Street, Doral, Florida.

