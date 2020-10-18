GARCIA, Osvaldo A. He was born in Havana, Cuba in Vedado, his parents Roberto García Bango and his mother Delia Alfonso Quintana y Pino, from Matanza, Cuba. He came to the United States at age 18 where he studied at the University of Miami. He became a US Citizen at age 19. Osvaldo worked for the City of Miami for 25 Years, with decorations from the city for a job well done. Lover of classical music, of the theater where he had a great culture and traveled the whole world to see plays, opera, ballet, etc. Fan of history and read a lot. He met his wife Sonia in Paris, France when she was Consul of Venezuela. They married each other in Paris and celebrated their wedding at the Plaza Athene hotel, with all of Sonia's friends who later became great friends of his. Later they came to live in Miami where they led a very active life and belonged to many non-profit organizations and went to Paris every year. He is remembered not only for his conversation, but for his good dress. He is survived by his wife Sonia Silva de García, his nephews and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store