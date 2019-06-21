Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Joseph Matalon. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

MATALON OWEN JOSEPH March 28, 1930-June 19, 2019 Born to humble beginnings in Kingston, Jamaica to Joseph and Florizel Matalon, Owen was the last surviving sibling of eleven children. Owen was an icon, an unstoppable visionary, a successful businessman, no problem was ever too small or large for him to solve. Owen served Jamaica and the Caribbean for over fifty years. He revolutionized the housing industry and was the first to build affordable modular housing in Jamaica. From building shipping ports, to golf courses to housing developments, his creativity and innovation changed the face of the Caribbean. Owen was a patriot, a proud Jamaican, he believed in community and building Jamaica for the next generation. He never forgot his roots or where he came from and no one that approached him for help was ever turned away. He was a loving husband, father and family man. Humble and magnanimous, he was a man of his word and he believed in the strength and importance of family. All for one and one for all. Esperanza, his loving wife of 65 years, his children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. His spirit of adventure, his willingness to always help others and unwavering generosity will live on forever. Survived by his devoted wife Esperanza, daughter Elizabeth (Queenie), sons John and Michael, grandchildren Samantha, Daniella, Stephanie, Alexandra and multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to JAFCO: https://www.jafco.org/how-you-can-help/donate/send-a-tribute-card/ Chapel Service 11:00 am, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mount Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77th Ave., Miami, FL 33143. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

