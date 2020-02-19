Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for P. Anton Manuel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anton, Manuel P. , M.D., age 88, beloved husband, "Papi", and "Bo", of Atlanta, died on February 14, 2020. He was born in Cuba where he graduated from Belen Jesuit Prep School and the University of Havana Medical School. In Cuba he was an ophthalmologist. In the U.S., he completed a residency in Psychiatry at Emory University, and received training in Community Psychiatry at UNC- Chapel Hill. To escape the political situation, he fled Cuba in 1961 with his wife, Blanca, and his one year old son. Dr. Anton was a fervent, practicing Catholic. He met his wife on his first day in college and they were happily married for 61 years. He was a great and very loved family man who cherished his friends. He was a talented oil painter and was a skilled basket weaver of twisted pair copper telephone wire, and once exhibited his baskets in the Tiffany & Co. windows of Phipps Plaza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Anton, M.D. and Angela S. Anton. He is survived by his wife, Blanca R. Anton, M.D.; one son, Manuel P. Anton III, M.D. (Annette Lefebre); one daughter, Ana I. Anton, Ph.D. (Peter Swire); grandchildren, Maritere Anton, M.D. (Jose L. Vilaro, M.D.), Manuel P. Anton IV, M.D., Roberto X. Anton, Ana Maria Anton; great grandchildren, Ana Sofia Vilaro, Juan Pablo Vilaro, David E. Vilaro; and beloved nieces, Hilda Uribe, Lolly Moore (Clay), and Patricia Gomez (Hector). The rosary is on Thursday and the funeral Mass on Friday in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center in Atlanta, GA.

Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 19, 2020

