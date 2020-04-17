Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for P. Sullivan Brian. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Rose of Lima Send Flowers Obituary

(August 22. 1946 - April 12,2020) Sullivan, Brian P. Bal Harbour formerlyof Chicago, Illinois passed away suddenly on April 12, 2020. Cherished husband of Nancy Sullivan and devoted father of Edward Sullivan, Brian was the loving son of William and Lillian Sullilvan. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Sullivan Brennan, and predeceased by his brother, William and sister, Shannon Sullivan. Brian was the brother-in-law of Bridget Edwards, Kathleen Soeder, and Patrick, Ned and Tim Hyland. He was the beloved Uncle B to his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian was a highly respected retired Senior VP at Raymond James Financial Advisors and had a distinguished career as a Stockbrokerfor over 45 years. A proud graduate of his beloved Alma Mater, the University of Notre Dame Class of 1968, he placed a high premium on his faith, family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a kind and generous friend to many. A Mass of the Resurrectionwill be celebrated at a private ceremony at St. Rose of Lima on Saturday, April 18th at 2:00pm. Interment immediately to follow. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will beheld at a later date due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Scholarship Funds at St. Rose of Lima School, Miami Shores or Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Hollywood. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 17, 2020

