Carreño Camps, Pablo A., 95, born in Havana, Cuba on April 14th, 1925 passed away in Miami, Florida on July 6th, 2020. He was married to Josefina Lopez-Oña for almost 73 He is survived by his wife and children, Pablo (Margarita), Alberto (Elaine), and Josefina (Pedro Antonio); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; his beloved sisters-in-law Carmita Lopez-Oña Pedreida and Georgia (Beba) Lopez-Oña and many cousins, nephews and nieces. The family is very grateful to his caregivers, doctors and their staff for such great care given him. Pablo graduated from Belen Jesuit School in Havana, class of '42. He went on to receive a degree in Agronomical Engineering from the University of Havana and did post-graduate work at Louisiana State University where he obtained a Master's Degree in Chemistry. Upon fleeing the communist regime in Cuba in 1961, Pablo settled with his family briefly in Miami and then living in both Vero Beach and Belle Glade before returning to Miami in 1979. Upon retiring from a long career in the sugar industry, Pablo spent many hours volunteering with the Belen Jesuit Alumni Association, Regis House, and several professional associations. He became a proud American citizen and was extremely grateful to this country for the opportunities given him but his love for Cuba, his country of birth, never wavered. Spending time with his family gave him the greatest joy. He will be greatly missed by many. May he now rest in peace. Due to the pandemic a private funeral Mass was held this past Saturday, July 11th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church followed by burial at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.



