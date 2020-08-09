Murphy, Pactrick J., born Dec 27, 1927 in N.Y. City, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He grew up in East Straudsburg PA and graduated from East Stroudsburg University. He is an Army Veteran of W.W. #2 and married Priscilla Clark in Greenport Long Island N.Y. on Oct. 22, 1955. Patrick is survived by his 3 Sons: Patrick Jr. (Sonia), Timothy, & William (Janet) and 6 Grandchildren: Brandon, Amy, Megan, Nicolas, Diego, and John. He moved to Miami in 1956 and spent his entire life as a Land Surveyor, licensed in 1968. Patrick was a practicing Catholic, a member of The Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge #948, The American Legion Post #31, Moose Lodge # 1825, and The Dade Co. Chapter for the Surveying and Mapping Society. Priscilla passed away in 2008 after 52 years of marriage. Pat will be missed by his family, friends and past co-workers. A viewing will be held at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. And a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle on Sunday August 9th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity
.