1/2
Pactrick J. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pactrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy, Pactrick J., born Dec 27, 1927 in N.Y. City, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He grew up in East Straudsburg PA and graduated from East Stroudsburg University. He is an Army Veteran of W.W. #2 and married Priscilla Clark in Greenport Long Island N.Y. on Oct. 22, 1955. Patrick is survived by his 3 Sons: Patrick Jr. (Sonia), Timothy, & William (Janet) and 6 Grandchildren: Brandon, Amy, Megan, Nicolas, Diego, and John. He moved to Miami in 1956 and spent his entire life as a Land Surveyor, licensed in 1968. Patrick was a practicing Catholic, a member of The Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge #948, The American Legion Post #31, Moose Lodge # 1825, and The Dade Co. Chapter for the Surveying and Mapping Society. Priscilla passed away in 2008 after 52 years of marriage. Pat will be missed by his family, friends and past co-workers. A viewing will be held at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. And a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle on Sunday August 9th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
11220 No. Kendall Drive
Miami, FL 33176
305-279-6644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved