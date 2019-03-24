Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Pride Chavies. View Sign

CHAVIES, PAMELA PRIDE, a former member of the Jackson Public Health Trust, died March 15. She was an attorney by profession. She was also a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, where she attended Catholic elementary school, she went on to attend and graduate from Lakemont Academy in upstate New York. After attending Bradley University for a short time, Pamela transferred to and graduated from, The University of the Americas in Puebla, Mexico with a Bachelor's degree in Spanish. She later earned a Masters Degree in Latin American and Caribbean studies from The University of Chicago. She went on to earn a Juris Doctor Degree from Howard University. Her first job was with The Public Defender Office in Dade County. Later she worked as an Attorney for the City of Miami. She went on to serve as Assistant Staff Counsel for the Florida Bar. After leaving the Florida Bar, she became an attorney for the Equal Opportunity Commission. She was an active and devoted member of the Jackson Memorial Public Health Trust. She was always active in her son's activities at Miami Country Day School, where Chance attended classes from first through twelve grades. Pamela was also active in Jack and Jill of America for many years. Pamela is survived by her husband, Retired Judge Michael B. Chavies who is a Shareholder with the Akerman law firm; her son, Chance, a Second Year Student at Savannah School of Art and Design; her mother, Marcella Saffo; her sister, Karen Pride (Chicago); her niece, Brianne, and her nephew, Kyle. Aunt, Alta M. Lee; cousins, Deborah Lee, and Stephanie Lee of Chicago and Richard Lee of Peoria. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago, Illinois on a date and time to be announced. Services entrusted to Range Funeral Home

