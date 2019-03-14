Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paris Edoardo Banchetti. View Sign

BANCHETTI, PARIS EDOARDO March 2, 1930-March 9, 2019 Internationally renowned string instrument maker Paris Banchetti passed away at the age of 89, on Saturday March 9, 2019at the Trustbridge Hospice of Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boynton Beach, after having been urgently admitted to hospital on March 2. Paris was born on March 2, 1930 in Rome, Italy and grew up in the town of Arezzo where he worked as a cabinet maker until emigrating to São Paulo, Brazil in the 1950's. While there, he learned the fine craft of Spanish guitar making from Juan Orozco, himself a student of the legendary madrile¤o guitar maker Santos Hernandez. Paris then relocated to Montevideo, Uruguay where he met Italian-born Fortunata Robino, who became his beloved wife of 35 years. Their only daughter, Marina, was born in Montevideo in 1963. In 1968, the family relocated to Europe and lived in France until 1975, at which point they emigrated to the U.S. and settled down in Miami, Florida. Paris worked in Miami for 36 years, making and repairing string instruments for musicians worldwide. He was highly regarded internationally for his immaculate craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail. In 2011, Paris retired and relocated to Delray Beach to be closer to his daughter and her husband. His hobbies included reading, listening to music, watching films, and traveling. He is survived by his loving daughter Marina Paola Banchetti and his son-in-law Clevis Headley. A memorial service for Paris will be held this Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. at St Matthew's Episcopal Church. Paris's remains will then be repatriated to Italy to be interred near his beloved wife Fortunata, who passed away in 1996. All attendees are cordially invited to attend a repast in the Parish Hall immediately following the memorial service. St Matthew's Episcopal Church 404 SW 3rd St. Delray Beach, FL 33444

